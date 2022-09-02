A section of NW O’Brien Road west of NW Ward Road is set to close daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 until Oct. 7, 2022, weather permitting. These daily closures are necessary to perform water main replacement work as part of the FY22 Water Main Rehabilitation project.

The detour route is NW Ward Road, NW Blue Parkway, and NW O’Brien Connection.

The FY22 Water Main Rehabilitation project helps with continued efforts to maintain and strengthen the water distribution system.