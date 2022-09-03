Release Date: 9/3/2022

Released by: Communication Technician Mallory Harrison

Raytown, MO – On Saturday, September 3rd, around 5:35 AM Raytown Police were dispatched to 10312 E 63rd Street at the Midwest Animal Resq for an alarm.

Officers arrived and found the back door open from apparent forced entry. 3 American Bullies were stolen, and no one is in custody.

Report Number: 22-2275

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).