January 1, 1947 ~ August 25, 2022

Christine (Chris) Wiley, age 75 of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away after a brief illness on August 25, 2022.

She was born on January 1, 1947 in rural Fairfield, Iowa, the 6th child of Kathryn and Roy Wichhart. On January 11, 1963 Chris married Robert Wiley and together they moved to Lee’s Summit in 1964.

Once their boys had started school, Chris began her career of 38 years at John Knox Village until retiring in 2015.

Chris loved any day that involved her family being together, including any visits she could arrange back ‘home’ to Keosauqua, Iowa. No matter who you were, Chris had a way to make you feel special, always knew the right thing to say, and was genuinely interested in hearing about your lives and your family. When Chris was not with the people she loved, she could be found shopping (once being asked if she was a Secret Shopper due to her frequent visits) or relaxing on her deck.

Chris will be missed by her sons and their families, Mike Wiley (Suzie), Steve Wiley (Maureen) and Mark Wiley (Julie), her six grandchildren, Tucker, Hayley, Ashley, Lauren, Cooper and Carson and her great grandson, Jenson.

She is survived by her two sisters who were also her best friends, Diane Bartholomew (Larry) and RoseMary Charbonneau (Ray); sister-in-law Patti Wiley, brother and sister-in-law Dannie and Alice Mairet, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her three brothers Gary, Don, and Tom Wichhart; brother-in-law Tom Wiley, and sister-in-law Nancy Wichhart.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 17th from 12:00 – 1:00 PM with a memorial service starting at 1:00 PM at Langsford Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd St., Lee’s Summit, MO 64063