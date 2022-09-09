By Fred Liggett

Staley at LS North (Friday Night Lights Tour stop)

The Staley Falcons have proved in two weeks this year’s team can score. They just put 28 on the board last week in a loss at Lee’s Summit. This week the Falcons return to the city of Lee’s Summit to play the highly ranked Broncos. The Broncos scored a win in last week’s home opener against Park Hill South. The Broncos are feeling good and they will continue to feel well after they take down the Falcons at Broncos Stadium.

Lee’s Summit at Blue Springs (Jake’s Take)

Lee’s Summit has started off the 2022 season showing they can score points. 27 points scored in their opening game and 45 last week in a win against Staley. I see them continuing that trend in a win this week against Blue Springs. Final score, Lee’s Summit – 38, Blue Springs – 14.

Lee’s Summit West at Park Hill South

The LS West Titans after losing their opener by 30 comes right back and win by 28 points on the road last week. The Titans stay on the road this week to visit Park Hill South. The Panthers have had an interesting start to the season by winning by 17 points, then lost at LS North by 17 last week. This week the point difference will be different as the Panther escape with a close win at home.

St. Michael’s at Lexington

Both teams enter at 1-1 on the young 2022 season. For the first time this year the Guardians go out on the road seeking a win. Last week St. Michael’s didn’t score and the host Lexington Minutemen pitched a shutout. This week neither will happen as the Guardians get back into the win column with a road victory under the Friday night lights.

Hogan Prep at Summit Christian

Expect a good one here with the visiting Rams having given up only 6 points this season. The Host Eagles have averaged 42 points a game so far this season. In the end Summit Christian will have enough to survive the challenge and win a second straight game.

Liberty at Ray-Pec

Ray-Pec has been impressive so far this season with a pair of big wins. Liberty is coming in off from losing a rivalry game at Liberty North last week. The Panthers are at home in this one and showed last week they can overcome just about anything. This week they overcome the Blue Jays to earn win number three.

Raytown at St. Joe Central

A tough one here as St. Joe Central has started off strong but Raytown has played the tougher schedule so far this season. The Blue Jays will prove to be a tough out in this one but the host Indians will prevail thanks to a late score on this Friday night.

Raytown South at Grandview

The Cardinals have had a case of good and a case of bad already this season. This week they visit the Bulldogs who have kept things close this year but yet to taste the sweetness of a victory. Should be a close one and keep fans in their seats type of game with the host Bulldogs pulling out the win.

Park Hill at Blue Springs South

Get your tickets and to your seat early for this one. The Jaguars have proved to be a different Jags team under a new head coach this year. Park Hill has scored 118 points in just 2 games and look to put some more up this week. Will be fun to watch no matter who you root for but it’s the Trojans who leave the field with a win after this one.

