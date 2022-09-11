APRIL 25, 1963 – SEPTEMBER 5, 2022

Rita Faye (Hull) Hare, age 59, of Raytown, Missouri passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022.

Rita was born April 25, 1963 in Kansas City, Kansas to James and Judith Hull.

She was married to Brian Hare for 21 years. She worked at JC Penny for over 20 years. She also served as a Girl Scout leader and spent time collecting donations for the Ronald McDonald House Charity. She loved concerts, chiefs football, sewing and quilting, and most of all her family and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Fay Hull, and her mother Judith Ann (Hatfield) Hull.

Survivors include her husband, Brian Hare, her daughter Julie Althalathini-Rutherford with husband Cory Rutherford, son Sammy Althalathini, stepson Kyle Hare with wife Lindsay Hare, stepdaughter Jamie Hare, and her grandchildren: Amber Rutherford, Kloe Rutherford, Garret Hare, Madison Hare, Kelsey Hare, Kaden Hare, Lincoln Hare, Lexi King, and her brothers Steven Hull and John Hull.

A visitation for Rita will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Newcomer’s Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64133. A funeral service at the same location will begin at 2pm with a graveside service to follow at Floral Hills Cemetery (Same address).

Chiefs and casual attire is suggested for the services. Memorial donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House.

Arrangements: D.W. Newcomer’s Sons, Floral Hills Funeral Home & Cemeteries www.floralhillsfuneralhome.com O 816.353.1218