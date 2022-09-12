For Immediate Release

Sept. 12, 2022

Former Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid waived his right to a jury trial today and pleaded guilty to the Class D felony of Driving While Intoxicated — Resulting in Serious Physical Injury, for the Feb. 4, 2021 crash outside Arrowhead that caused physical injury to a child in a vehicle that Reid collided with while driving on the entrance ramp, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

A Jackson County judge accepted the plea in a hearing this morning and set an Oct. 28 hearing at which he will sentence Reid.*

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brady Twenter, representing the state of Missouri, told the court that the state intended to seek a sentence of 4 years, after looking at other similar cases and seeking the opinions of other prosecutors who regularly oversee such criminal cases. Twenter acknowledged that the defendants’ attorneys will seek something less. A representative of the victims’ family told the court they didn’t favor the agreement.

According to court records filed today, Reid was driving on Feb. 4, 2021, near Interstate 435 and Stadium Drive in Kansas City while under the influence of alcohol and acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed, failing to be aware of a disabled vehicle, striking it and causing physical injury to a child in that vehicle, age 5. A police investigation of the crash determined that Reid was driving a truck that was traveling nearly 84 mph just 1.9 seconds before the crash. A test of his blood serum after the crash showed his blood alcohol concentration to be at .113. The 5-year-old injured in the crash, according to medical records, suffered severe traumatic brain injury, a parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematomas.

The judge said that he will consider recommendations for a sentence of up to four years in prison from the defense and the state of Missouri, as well as reviewing a state sentencing report on the defendant.

Charging Document(s)