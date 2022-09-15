August 8, 1962 ~ September 24, 2022

Russell Eugene “Rusty” Klotz, 60, of Oak Grove, MO, passed away September 11, 2022 at his home. Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022 with a visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the Lee’s Summit Bible Church, 1200 NE Colbern Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086

Rusty was born August 8, 1962 in Harrisonville, MO. He was a business owner for 40 years of Russell Klotz Construction and started and founded Rusty Carriage in 2012. Rusty resided in Oak Grove, MO on his farm. He enjoyed traveling with his friends and family and enjoyed riding his horses domestically and internationally. Rusty was well loved by his family, many close friends and business associates. Rusty was one of a kind, he worked hard his whole life, he was just as funny as he was feisty. He knew how to have a good time and made sure those around him were too. Rusty will be dearly missed by many.

He was preceded in death by Orville Klotz, Rick Klotz and J.W. Klotz. Survivors include his son Tony Klotz (Megan), daughter Jestine Klotz (Mark), mother Frances Klotz, sister Shelly Stegmaier (Larry), grandchildren Makayla, Brayden, Makenna and Hank, nieces, nephews, dear cousins and his many, many friends.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063