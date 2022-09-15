By Fred Liggett

The Kansas City Chiefs after starting the season with a dominating win in the desert now come home to play in a big game. The Chiefs home opener in 2022 is B I G for a number of reasons starting with their opponent the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs opened the season rolling to a 44-21 victory at Arizona while the Chargers topped Las Vegas 24-19 at home.

The Chiefs and Chargers have played their games on every TV network that covers the NFL over the last nine seasons. This week the NFL will showcase Kansas City, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and the Chiefs/Chargers long running rivalry on Amazon Prime. League officials were wanting a very interesting matchup for the debut of the NFL on the streaming service who now owns the broadcast rights to Thursday night football games. For viewers in Kansas City no need to worry as the game will air on its NBC station.

Adding to the excitement is the fact the Chiefs have the AFC West Division title and the Chargers want to take it away. The Chiefs have split their games against the Chargers the past two years but both of the Chargers wins have come at Arrowhead. A treat for NFL fans will be the quarterback matchup between Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and the Chargers Justin Herbert. Mahomes was named the AFC Player of the Week for his performance in Arizona resulting in five touchdowns and no interceptions.

While there is growing anticipation among fans on who will be making an appearance in the game there is a number of players that will not be due to injury. The Chiefs opened the season with a fully healthy roster but now enter week two without PK Harrison Butker and CB Trent McDuffie. OL Trey Smith is also less than 100% as the Chiefs get ready for the challenge of an AFC West rival. The Chargers will be without starting WR Keenan Allen and starting TE Donald Parham, Jr. making the offense less lethal than a week ago.

The high-scoring Chiefs offense scored six touchdowns by five different players last Sunday. The Chargers defense led by Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa will attempt to slow the Chiefs down enough to enjoy another victory in Kansas City.

The Chiefs and Chargers know each other well and now Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is no longer new to this rivalry. The Chiefs have a long sustained success in the month of September since Coach Andy Reid’s arrival in KC. This BIG game will provide the NFL viewers and fans exactly what they are seeking in this week two matchup. The Chiefs will outlast the Chargers to win a very close and typical AFC West Division contest. That’s What I Reid Into It for this week.