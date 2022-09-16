By Fred Liggett

LS North at Lee’s Summit (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

The season’s first rivalry game finds the Broncos taking a very short trip to visit the Tigers. In front of a packed crowd these two teams will light up the new scoreboard at LSHS. One can expect a lot of cheering with all the scoring being done. When it’s all over the visiting Broncos will have secured a narrow victory.

LS West at Staley (Jake’s Take)

Lee’s Summit West vs Staley finds a battle of 1-2 teams. I think this one comes down to the wire but I’m taking the hometown Titans to pull off the win on the road. Final score, LS West -28, Staley – 24.

Lafayette County at Summit Christian

The Huskers are undefeated at 3-0 and head to KC to tangle with the Eagles at 1-2. The Huskers average 55 points a game so far this season and present a challenge to the host Summit Christian defense. The Eagles will slow down this vaunted attack but not enough for a win as it’s the Huskers who walk away with a victory.

St. Michael’s at Pembroke Hill

The 2-1 Guardians won on the road last week 55-20 and stay on the road to visit the Raiders this week. The host Raiders, 0-3, have seen a slow start to their season so far. St. Michael’s offense enjoyed putting on a road show in Lexington last week. This week they may not score as many points but that will be enough for another road victory for the Guardians.

Blue Springs at Fort Osage

The Wildcats are off to a tough start at 0-3 and this week visit the Indians who stand at 2-1. The defensive-minded hosts will take care of business as the Wildcats come up short on the road.

Blue Springs South at Ray-Pec

A game to keep an eye on the Eastern Jackson County area. The Jaguars with a first year head coach have put 50 and 52 points on the board in the team’s two wins. The host Panthers are a perfect 3-0 including an impressive win over Rockhurst. Expect an entertaining night of football here with Ray Pec getting the win in the end.

Raytown at Raytown South

The Cardinals welcome their rival the Blue Jays for a big one under the Friday night lights. The visiting Blue Jays are 2-1 with their only setback coming to state-ranked Smithville on the road. The Cardinals have shown progress so far this year under second year head coach William Harris. The Blue Jays will have to work hard for it but will leave the field with bragging rights thanks to a win over the Cardinals.

Abilene Christian at Mizzou (Sat. at 11am)

Expect a hungry group of Tigers when they take the field for this non-conference game. The Tigers are feeling disappointed after losing to K-State 40-12 last week on national television. Playing back at home in front of their fans the Tigers will right the ship and score a lopsided win this week.

