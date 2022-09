September 17, 2022

Longview Chapel Christian Church is having a Community Ice Cream Social on Saturday, Sep. 24 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the church located at 850 SW Longview Road in Lee’s Summit.

Come join the fun with a sundae on Saturday. Local police on duty will be guests as their schedule permits. Come meet them and others in the neighborhood.

For more information call 816-763-6290 or email office@longviewchapelkc.org.