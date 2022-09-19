August 19, 1946 ~ September 15, 2022

Patricia Ann (Young) Liska, 76, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away at her home on September 15, 2022. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 22, 2022 with a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, both at Langsford Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions or cards are welcomed.

Patricia was born August 19, 1946 in Jackson, MI. Patricia (Pat) was a well-loved person. She had been married in the pass before she met her present husband, Daniel R. Liska. She had a BA in Psychology, and was also a minister of Unity Church and received a Master’s Degree in Divinity. She was a member of Lions Club and A.A.

She was preceded in death by her foster parents, her mother, father and in laws Edward & Donna Liska. Survivors include her husband Daniel R. Liska, brother-in-law and wife Donald R. Liska and Eileen Liska, sister-in-law Vicki K. (Liska) Linafelter and her husband Michael A. Linafelter and several nephews, niece, great nephews and great nieces.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063