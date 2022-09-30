By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

Oak Park at Lee’s Summit (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

It’s homecoming at the home of the Tigers as they look to reset this week with a home win. Oak Park has run off five straight wins to start the season. Expect the Tigers to growl and put up a fight but in the end the Northmen’s undefeated season continues for one more week.

Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South (Jake’s Take)

Lee’s Summit West has seemed to find their groove. They knocked off Lee’s Summit last week in what I thought was two evenly matched teams with a whopping 38-0 victory. I’ve learned my lesson, I’m taking the Titans this week. Final score, LS West – 35, Blue Springs South – 20.

Lee’s Summit North at Ray-Pec

A pair of 4-1 teams that easily could have a long playoff run later this season. Both teams have been impressive in the first half of the season picking up wins including last week over teams from Kansas. Only one team leaves with a win this week and it’s the visiting Broncos thanks to a late score.

University Academy at Summit Christian

This year the Gryphons have joined in with Kauffman Charter and so far the results have been really good. A 5-0 start and now a trip to South Lee’s Summit to play the Eagles. The host Eagles are coming in off from a pair of tough losses. It won’t be easy but score another win this week for the visiting Gryphons as they out last the Eagles here in a close one.

Van Horn at St. Michael (played at LS West, Sat – 2pm)

Fans of the Falcons and Guardians will have to wait till Saturday afternoon to see this must see matchup. The Falcons come to Lee’s Summit with a 3-2 mark with their stingy defense who has yet to give up 20 points in a game. The host Guardians have scored 55+ points in three different games this year. The wait for another victory will be worth it for St. Michael’s as they score enough for a win in this Crossroads Conference clash.

Raytown at Platte County

The Raytown Blue Jays fought hard in a close loss last week. Time for a trip up north to tackle some Pirates who enter at 1-4. The host team has come close to beating some highly ranked teams this year including one loss that came in overtime. This time it’s going to be close again but in the end a win for PC.

Raytown South at Smithville

The visiting Ray South Cardinals are feeling good after a home win last week. Those good feelings won’t last long in this road trip up north to Smithville. The Cardinals return home with a loss to the Warriors.

Blue Springs at Liberty North

Last week the Wildcats helped Missouri beat Kansas as part of a border battle series with a win over Blue Valley. This week they visit the undefeated and top ranked Liberty North Eagles. This assignment will prove to be too tough as they return home to Blue Springs with a loss.

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Celebrity Forecaster, Aaron Ladd – NBC41 Sports)

No way to sugarcoat a sloppy loss at the hands of Indy. Too many unforced errors for the Chiefs. With that motivation in hand, I think Big Red’s bunch bounces back. Tampa has struggled on offense this far, I expect that to continue. No matter where the game is played, Chiefs win 28 – 17.

This Football Forecast is sponsored by Jake Hensiek, Keller-Williams Realty

(660) 542-6476