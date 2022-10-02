October 1, 2022

By Fred Liggett

The Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off a disappointing loss, return to the field this week at a site of another disappointing loss. This loss came in Super Bowl 55 when the Chiefs lost to Tampa Bay 31-9. The Chiefs, now 2-1, after a 20-17 road loss in Indy last week visit Raymond James Stadium in Tampa who played host to the Super Bowl in February 2021.

The NFL loves a marquee matchup for its games in prime time and having a Chiefs vs Buccaneers rematch meets that requirement for Sunday Night Football in America on NBC. Having a QB battle between Mahomes and Brady is must see TV. Brady leads the series 3-2 going into their sixth meeting in six years.

While lots of attention will be paid to the two starting quarterbacks in the game both teams are in need of a victory no matter who the star of the game turns out to be. The Chiefs come in at 2-1 after a stunning 20-17 loss at winless Indy last Sunday. Later that same Sunday the Bucs came up short on a two-point conversion and lost at home to Green Bay 14-12. With both teams having aspirations of returning to the Super Bowl sitting at 2-2 after four games is not a good sign going forward.

A Brady vs Mahomes match up normally would mean a high scoring game but a number of key offensive players made the injured list this week. Bucs wide receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones were limited in practice. The Chiefs on Wednesday listed three wide receivers Mecole Hardman, Marques Valdez-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Other injured offensive players concerning Chiefs fans are OT Andrew Wylie and PK Harrison Butker.

With all the injuries on the offensive side of the ball it may come down to the defense to determine the winner in this week four matchup. Chiefs have had two or more sacks in every game so far this season. The Bucs defense leads the NFL currently giving up just 9.0 points per game through three games. An off-the-field matter may also play a big part in the game’s outcome. This issue is Hurricane Ian and this severe weather matter made the Bucs move the team’s practices to Miami. Bucs players, families and pets were allowed to all make the trip to the safer area of Florida.

As of press time this game could stay in Tampa or possibly be played in Minnesota at US Bank stadium home of the Vikings. Regardless of its location expect both teams to put on a worthy show of a prime time game. The need to return to the win column is great and it’s the Chiefs who will erase there disappointment in a well-deserved victory on the road. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.