By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

Ray-Pec at LS West (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

It’s homecoming at the home of the Titans and they won’t want to disappoint their fans. The visiting Panthers suffered a big defeat at home last week against LS North. This one will be a fun one to watch but in the end it’s the Panthers who make things right and return to the victory column.

LS North at Liberty (Jake’s Take)

I think Coach Mozee and the Lee’s Summit North Broncos are some men on a mission. I don’t see Liberty standing in their way. I’m taking the Broncos on the road. Final score, Lee’s Summit North 35 Liberty 20

Lee’s Summit at Park Hill

A very attractive match up this week finds the Tigers who put up 41 points last week to beat undefeated Oak Park up against Park Hill who put up 42 points to beat their rival Park Hill South. Expect some pretty high numbers again this week but when it’s over the host Trojans will claim the win.

St. Michael’s at KC Southeast

The Guardians are coming off a big home win in Crossroads Conference play against Van Horn. Now at 5-1 St. Michael’s has a lot of momentum as they move through their schedule and will find another win on the road this week.

Summit Christian at Van Horn

The visiting Eagles have hit a rough patch and look to get healthy in this conference road game at Van Horn. The Falcons are looking to get well too after losing at St Michaels last week. When this one is at all zeros on the scoreboard it’s the Falcons feeling better thanks to a home win.

Blue Springs at Rockhurst

A good one here for longtime fans of KC area high school football. Blue Springs has shown improvement this season but is it enough to beat their former coach Kelly Donahue now at Rockhurst? I think Donahue gets the better of this one for a home win for the Hawklets.

Raytown South at Kearney

The Cardinals at 2-4 are showing improvement each week but on the road at a 6-0 Kearney team is a tall order to overcome. Expect to hear about a Cardinals loss when they return home to Raytown.

William Chrisman at Raytown

Well this one defines a coin flip game as both teams enter at 3-3. The Blue Jays played well on the road last week at Platte County and kept the game close. This week they will play well again and well enough for a home win over the Bears.

Liberty North at Blue Springs South

The Jaguars are playing much better football this season and it shows in their 4-2 record heading into this home game. Liberty North is the top ranked team in the area for a reason and they will show it on this night to earn another road win.

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (Celebrity Forecaster, Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star)

The Chiefs just racked up 41 points on the road against the #1 defense in the NFL and seem to have found their mojo again. They’ve also dominated the AFC West of late, having won the last six divisional titles and outsourcing the Raiders 89-23 last year. The Raiders are 1-3, but each of the losses has been in a tight game and I don’t think they will just roll over either. Chiefs, 31-21.

This Football Forecast is sponsored by Jake Hensiek, Keller-Williams Realty

(660) 542-6476