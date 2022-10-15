October 15, 2022

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

The Lee’s Summit West Titans softball team began defense of their 2021 state title this week in the Class 5, District 7 tournament. The Titans, at 22-10, begin the journey back to the state final four by staying in Lee’s Summit and playing at the new Tigers softball field at East Trail Middle School. The eight-team field will compete on three different days to determine the district champion.

Four first-round games were played on Tuesday and found all four top seeds advancing into the semi-final round. The first game saw Lee’s Summit North defeat the host Lee’s Summit Tigers 7-3. Ray-Pec was next in the win column thanks to a 9-0 shutout over William Chrisman. The third-seeded Truman Patriots easily won the third game of the day beating Raytown 15-0. The first day ended when the top-seeded Titans took just three innings to eliminate Raytown South 18-0. Ella Cox threw a perfect 29-pitch outing with four strikeouts in the game.

Second round matchups on Thursday featured LS West playing rival and fourth seeded LS North first, then #2 seed Ray-Pec vs #3 seed Truman was the nightcap. The district title game is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. Look for a final score and district tourney wrap up on Lee’s Summit Tribune social media pages.