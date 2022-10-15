October 15, 2022

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

After back to back appearances in prime time the Kansas City Chiefs get set to play in the premier matchup for week six in the NFL when they host the Buffalo Bills. Following stand-alone games a Sunday night and then on a Monday night the Chiefs vs Bills rematch is featured nationally on CBS with a 3:25 p.m. kickoff.

There is a lot of reasons why over 80% of the country will be able to see this one and CBS sends their top announcing crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo to cover the game. Taking a look at the current standings in the AFC one finds the Buffalo Bills all alone atop the AFC East division with a 4-1 record. The host Chiefs are all alone atop the AFC West Division after five games also at 4-1. In place of fighting for division supremacy this is a challenge to stay on top of the AFC with playoff implications down the road.

Even if you’re not a big fan of either team, an NFL stat geek’s dream is this week’s matchup at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bills come to town first in passing yards and total yards after the first five games of the 2022 NFL season. The Chiefs counter that by ranking first in points per game.

Cast aside what these two talented teams have done so far in 2022 and this matchup gets even better. The Bills and Chiefs have met four times in the past two seasons. The Chiefs have won three out of the four including twice in the playoffs. The last meeting was an epic post-season meeting where the Chiefs won 42-36 in overtime in what will forever be remembered as the :13 second game. The Chiefs in fact have ended the Bills season the last two seasons in Kansas City.

This week’s game is a regular season meeting and the Bills lone win over the Chiefs came on a Sunday in October. The Bills beat the Chiefs 38-20 in a week five matchup on Oct. 10th last year. The Bills looked very good as they easily dispatched the Steelers 38-3 at home. The tandem of QB Josh Allen to WR Stefon Diggs was on display. New this season is the Bills defense being led by pro bowler Von Miller who knows the Chiefs well from his days in Denver.

The NFL will get the highly anticipated offensive show that the schedule makers were looking for in this week six matchup. The Chiefs will keep things entertaining by keeping the game close and never trailing by 17 points like in last week’s home win over Las Vegas. When this expected nail biter is over its the Bills who will walk off the field with a hard fought win and giving the Chiefs their first home loss since the 2022 AFC Championship game. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.