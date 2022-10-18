Public notice is hereby given that a meeting of the FINANCE COMMITTEE of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

TENTATIVE AGENDA

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County

October 19, 2022 8:00 a.m.

FINANCE COMMITTEE

Contracts

1.01 Contracts $15,000 And Less

1.02 Contracts Greater Than $15,000

1.03 IXL Additional Resources

1.04 Heartland School Solutions – MOSAIC Cloud-Based Program

1.05 Umzuzu (Google Meets) Renewal Facilities

2.01 Hillyard, Inc.-Annual Hardwood Flooring Refinishing Contract

2.02 Geometry in Construction/Robotics Construction Contract

2.03 Paradise Park Site Programs Construction Contract

2.04 Bond Budget Update Report Finance

3.01 Transfer of Funds

3.02 Treasurer’s Report and Payment of the Bills Items for Discussion

4.01 Chromebook Rotation

4.02 November Finance Committee Meeting Date

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.