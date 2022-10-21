By Fred Liggett

Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North (Friday Night Lights Tour stop)

The Trojans lost to one Lee’s Summit team earlier this season and now closes the regular season traveling to play the state-ranked Broncos. It’s Senior Night for LS North and this group of seniors will be feeling happy when this night is over thanks to another home win in 2022.

Lee’s Summit West at Liberty North (Jake’s Take)

Lee’s Summit West draws the tough task of taking on power house Liberty North this week. I’m not going to over think this one. Liberty North – 31, Lee’s Summit West – 6.

Lee’s Summit at Park Hill South

The Tigers coming off from a 20 point loss to Liberty heads north to play a fellow Suburban Silver Conference member. This road trip gives the Tigers one last chance to make some impressions going into post-season play. The host Panthers are winless in conference play so far and they will stay that way as the Tigers score a win under the Friday night lights.

University Academy at St. Michael (Game played at Lee’s Summit HS)

Two 7-1 teams meet under the bright lights at Hertzog Stadium in this one. The visiting Gryphons were perfect until last week’s loss to Van Horn. The host Guardians have been perfect since a week 2 loss at St. Pius X. The six-game winning streak grows to seven as the Guardians celebrate success on this Friday Night under the lights.

Pleasant Hill at Summit Christian

A tough assignment here for the host Eagles as they close out the regular season facing the 7-1 Pleasant Hill Roosters. The Roosters won all seven of their games till last week’s home loss to Center. The Eagles will look to do well one last time in front of their fans but it is the visiting Roosters who will leave town with a win.

Blue Springs South at Liberty

A good one here for a regular season finale. Both teams come in off from impressive wins a week ago. The Jaguars are feeling good after beating their rival Blue Springs last week. The host Blue Jays are coming off from playing Lee’s Summit teams two weeks in a row. The Jags won’t feel so good when this one ends as Liberty leaves the field with the win.

Ray-Pec at Blue Springs

The Panthers suffered a 30 point loss last week to Liberty North but will find this week’s trip to Blue Springs to be more accommodating. Expect the visiting Panthers to return to the victory column as they take care of the Wildcats this week.

Raytown at Grain Valley

I can see a number of tickets being sold to this one as Grain Valley comes home to play the Raytown Blue Jays. The Eagles secured a conference title last week but will find the Blue Jays to be a tough out. When it’s all said and done it’s the Eagles who celebrate on this Senior Night with another win.

Raytown South at Winnetonka

The Raytown South Cardinals had a rough time up north in Excelsior Springs last week losing by a single touchdown. This week the Cardinals head north to play the winless Griffons. No surprise here if the Cardinals win this one by more than a single touchdown.

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers (Celebrity Forecaster, Rob Collins – FOX4 Sports)

The Chiefs probably don’t have time to run WASP but they won’t need to. Patrick Mahomes is 11-3 after a loss and I look for that winning trend to continue by the Bay against a banged up 49ers team. Chiefs find gold and open the gates to the bye week with a 27-17 win.

