The City of Lee’s Summit and the Lee’s Summit Fire Department will host groundbreaking ceremonies on Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. for the new Fire Station No. 4, and Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. for the new Fire Station No. 5. The ceremonies are open to the public and will be held at the new Fire Station No. 4 location, 5031 NE Lakewood Way, and the new Fire Station No. 5 located at 801 SW Lemans Lane.

Site work will begin in the next few weeks and construction of the 12,100-square-foot identical stations will start once site work is substantially complete. The new fire stations will have three apparatus bays, a decontamination area and separate sleeping quarters.

“We are grateful for the investment our City and residents have made in its fire and emergency services,” Fire Chief Mike Snider said. “Firefighters face unique risks in their jobs that can have a significant impact on their health and wellness. With these new fire stations, we are able to address occupational stress and incorporate health measures such as decontamination areas. The stations’ design is focused on emotional well-being with abundant natural lighting and separate spaces for casual gatherings and personal time. Recognizing that sleep quality directly affects firefighter health, sleeping quarters have been designed to promote sleep and reduce environmental disturbances. All of these measures will not only improve the health and safety of our firefighters but have a positive effect on the delivery of services.”

The replacement of Stations No. 4 and 5 were approved by voters as part of the August 2019 no tax increase bond initiative providing $10.5 million for land acquisitions, architect and contractor fees, and construction. When completed in late 2023, the fire stations will provide modern facilities to support firefighters and meet the future needs of the citizens of Lee’s Summit.