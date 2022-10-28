By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

Lee’s Summit at LS North (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

It’s a rematch of a week four game that saw the Broncos win it 38-16. The Tigers explosive offensive attack led by the Martinez to Manning connection will score more points in this post-season meeting but it won’t be enough in the end as the host Broncos win and advance in Class 6 playoffs.

LS West at Springfield Kickapoo (Jake’s Take)

Lee’s Summit West travels to Springfield to take on Springfield Kickapoo. Tough to project without many common opponents. I think LS West is better than their record shows. I think they are going to show up and show Springfield what a KC area team is all about and pull off the upset. LS West – 28, Kickapoo – 14.

Summit Christian at Odessa

The Eagles hit the road to visit the Bulldogs to open post-season play. This is a #3 vs #6 seed game and will be entertaining for a while. The Bulldogs defense will prove to be too much and leave the field with a win.

St. Michael’s (Bye week)

Ray-Pec at Joplin

With all the success Ray-Pec has had this season they finish as the #5 seed in a very competitive district. The Panthers feature an offensive attack that has put up 40+ points in four games this season. The visiting Panthers will put up the points necessary to win on the road this week.

Blue Springs at Liberty North

The Wildcat fans have enjoyed seeing an improved group of Wildcats on the field in 2022. However the season ends here as they venture north to play the top-ranked Liberty North Eagles. The Eagles will once again prove who they are and that is one of the best teams in Missouri.

Liberty at Blue Springs South

Just last week the Jaguars enjoyed a 38-14 win over the Liberty Blue Jays. That game was played in Liberty, this time out it’s the Jags with home field advantage. Expect this post-season version to be closer than the regular season finale but with a similar result. The resurgent Jaguars win their district opener on this night.

Truman at Raytown

The Blue Jays put together a winning season under first year head coach Mike Hedrick. Raytown will give their new head coach his first post-season victory by rushing past Truman under the bright lights on this Friday night.

Ruskin at Raytown South

The Cardinals are improved enough this season to host a district playoff game. Coach Harris and his Cardinals will use that home cooking to score an opening round victory on this night.

Mizzou at South Carolina – (Celebrity Forecaster, KMBC-TV 9’s Len Jennings)

Mizzou’s offense is broke, and fixing it at the Mayor’s Cup in South Carolina may be a challenge. The 25th ranked Gamecocks have used turnovers and big special teams plays to win back to back games. If Mizzou can pull off an upset this weekend, running the ball may be the way to go and protecting it along the way would help. Mizzou – 28, South Carolina – 24.

This Football Forecast is sponsored by Jake Hensiek, Keller-Williams Realty

(660) 642-6476