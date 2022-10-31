September 10, 1933 ~ October 22, 2022

Richard Lee Draheim, 89, of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away 10/22/2022. Funeral services were held Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 1:30 pm with the visitation at 12:30 pm at Langsford Funeral Home. Burial was at Floral Hills East Cemetery, Lee’s Summit, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to Ascend Hospice, Lee’s Summit, MO.

Richard was born on September 10, 1933 in Independence, MO. Richard rose to the rank of Eagle Scout, an achievement he was very proud of.

He attended high school in Lee’s Summit, MO, graduated college from Central Missouri and obtained his Masters Degree from Missouri University. After college he taught woodworking at Lee’s Summit High School.

He then taught in Oak Grove, MO. The major career position was a Technical Training Director for Armco Steel in Kansas City. When the steel mill closed, Richard served as a Technical Training Consultant for Proctor and Gamble. Throughout his lifetime Richard enjoyed building furniture and cabinetry. He loved the outdoor activities of gardening, hunting and fishing. He was a superb angler while spending time at many Missouri lakes.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father J. Walter and Ann Draheim and his first wife Shirley (Schwab). Survivors include two children, Richard William (Darra) and Denise. Two grandchildren and two great grandchildren. His present wife Glenda (Tiller), two stepsons Mark (Angie) and Brent (Judy), three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

