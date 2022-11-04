By Fred Liggett

Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

It’s a rematch between these two rivals who played in week eight at LS West. That game saw the Titans give up a touchdown in every quarter except the fourth in a 21-0 loss. This time it’s the post-season and it’s the #2 seed Broncos who serve as the host. The Broncos are pretty comfortable at home this season having an undefeated mark at Broncos Stadium. The Titans will score in this edition of the rivalry but the result remains the same as the Broncos win and advance in the state playoffs.

Pembroke Hill at St. Michael’s (Jake’s Take)

This game features a matchup of two teams that played earlier this year, with a convincing St. Michaels win. It’s hard to beat a team twice, but I think St. Michaels pulls it off with a similar outcome when they played earlier this year. Final score, St. Michaels 28 Pembroke Hill 7. Game played at Lee’s Summit West at 7pm.

Ray-Pec at Nixa

The Ray-Pec Panthers hit the road again this week heading down south to the Ozarks. Last week the Panthers visited the higher seeded Joplin Eagles and won by a two touchdown count. The Panthers, 6-4, have won five games this season by scoring 50+ points in a game. The issue this week is the district top seed Nixa Eagles will prove to be a better group of Eagles than the ones the Panthers saw last Friday night. Panthers fail to pull of another upset and their season comes to an end in this semifinal round game.

Raytown South at Raytown

A good one here as it’s a rematch from earlier this season when the Blue Jays won bragging rights over their rival Cardinals thanks to a 51-27 win. The Cardinals visit this time with a 4-6 record and winners of a playoff game last week. The 6-4 Blue Jays will enjoy playing on their home field again this week as the result once again is a Raytown victory with a trip to the district final as a reward.

Blue Springs South at Liberty North

This is another rematch of a regular season game and it was the Eagles who won it 41-7. The 7-3 Jaguars are much improved this year and will play the top-ranked Eagles closer this time but the result remains the same. The Jags season comes to an end on this Friday night.

Kentucky at Mizzou (Saturday at 11am)

Two similar teams meet in SEC battle on a Saturday morning in Mid-Mo. The Tigers are coming off from a big road win and wish to duplicate that success at home this week. The Wildcats are a ranked team and will show why with a win over the Tigers.

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs (Celebrity Forecaster, Dusty Likins, 610 Sports)

Tennessee vs Kansas City the rematch of the 2019 AFC Championship, where we got the “run” from Mahomes. This week the Chiefs are 12.5 point favorites according to Vegas and I think that’s a bit high. I like the Chiefs in this matchup 34-24.

