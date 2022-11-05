November 5, 2022

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

It’s time for Kansas City Chiefs players to grab a helmet, find their jerseys and cleats and get back to work as the second half of the 2022 season beckons. Once the Chiefs have completed this task they will find a familiar scenario waiting for them. A big AFC game played in primetime under the bright lights where the result will help determine playoff standings at the end of the season.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2 the Chiefs players were welcomed back to Arrowhead to prepare for a week eight match up against the AFC South leading Tennessee Titans. There is no need for a number of the players to ask others what they were up to during the team’s bye week. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in Lubbock, Texas. Chiefs Safety Juan Thornhill announced his engagement online. Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman made a big announcement as well telling everyone he and his girlfriend are expecting their first child.

Now that the announcements and ceremonies is over its time for the Chiefs to begin the second half of their season against a familiar foe one they seem to see every year. Chiefs fans will happily recall the last time the Titans were in Kansas City as it was the 2019 AFC championship game. The Chiefs would win that game 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. However the last time the two teams played it was in Nashville last October. The result was a surprising Chiefs 27-3 loss.

Before the game a pair of injuries will be a key to look at. Chiefs LB Willie Gay, Jr. has a hamstring issue and the Titans hope to see the return of starting QB Ryan Tannehill. Gay will be a key to the Chiefs defense and their success in stopping Titans leading threat in RB Derrick Henry. Last season the Chiefs slowed Henry but was not prepared to see Tannehill start the game throwing 11 for 11 on the way to an easy Titans win.

Expect the Chiefs to be ready for this one as the Sunday Night Football in America crew of Mike Tirico and Chris Collinsworth will be on the call for NBC. Thanks to a well-timed bye week the Chiefs injury list is pretty small and as everyone knows Chiefs coach Andy Reid holds an impeccable record after a bye week. Coach Reid in 20-3 overall after a bye, 7-2 in Kansas City and 12-1 at home.

Under the bright lights on national television NFL fans will see Titans Derrick Henry get his yards on the ground and will watch Chiefs Patrick Mahomes get his yards through the air. After all the yards and points are counted the result will be an impressive home win for the Chiefs. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.