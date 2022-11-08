Lee’s Summit Jack Ray VFW Post 5789 and the Auxiliary invite everyone to a parade to honor our Veterans and the Families left behind, Saturday, November 12, 2022

It will be held in Downtown Lee’s Summit and this year’s theme is Gold Star Families: America Never Forgets.

The parade starts at Noon on SE 7th Street at SE Browning, turns right onto Douglas then left onto SE 3rd Street then right onto SE Main Street, ending at 2nd Street.

After the parade there will be a free ham and bean dinner for participants and spectators at the Post located at 329 SE Douglas Street in Lee’s Summit.