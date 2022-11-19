SCA fifth grade student Casey Rinn, pictured with Upper Elementary Principal Julie Madsen

November 19, 2022

Summit Christian Academy (SCA) is pleased to recognize students who consistently exhibit exceptional Christian character through the Christian Character Award program. The purpose of this award is to encourage students to pursue their potential toward attaining the highest level of personal and academic development as well as Christian character.

SCA second grade student Luke Eagleburger, pictured with Lower Elementary Principal Charissa Sanders

The achievement of Christian Character at SCA is one of the most prestigious recognitions within the school.

Elementary Christian Character recipients for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year are second grade student Luke Eagleburger, son of Megan and Kent Eagleburger, and fifth grade student Casey Rinn, son of Jennifer and Adam Rinn.