By Fred Liggett

The time has come for a state champion to be crowned in Class 6 the largest classification in the state of Missouri. Will it be the CBC Cadets, defending state champions, or will it be for the first time in school history for the Lee’s Summit North Broncos.

The Broncos come into the title game off from an impressive 33-6 road win at DeSmet. The Broncos dominated from the first play thanks to an offensive attack paced by Senior Running Back Quincey Baker and Junior RB Tanner Howes. If scoring the first 20 points of the game wasn’t enough the offense had help from a determined defense who consistently pressured the DeSmet QB’s and running backs.

A Broncos vs CBC matchup is becoming a familiar sighting as last season the same two teams met in a Class 6 semifinal round game played at CBC. The Broncos led the game until the fourth quarter when the Cadets took the lead on their way to a victory. The win advanced them to a state title game they would win.

LSN Broncos Head Football Coach Jamar Mozee says, “CBC is a great football team, very well coached.” Mozee commented on the team’s characteristics, “Big, strong and fast.” Mozee says of Saturday’s final game, “I expect a really fast and physical football game, just like last year when we faced them.” Coach Mozee states his Broncos “are definitely looking forward to the challenge.”

CBC is short for Christian Brothers College. Like the Broncos CBC enters the state title game with a 12-1 record. The Cadets lone loss came early in the season losing in week two at East St. Louis (Illinois). When CBC wins a game they win it big as the closest win for them this year was by a 13 point margin. That was the result in a win for CBC over DeSmet a team the Broncos eliminated in the state playoffs by 27 points last week. The only other common opponent for the two teams is Liberty North. The Broncos started the season with a tough 17-7 loss at Liberty North. Last week CBC visited Liberty North and rolled past them 46-21. The 25 point margin was the closest a post-season team has come to CBC who won their first three playoff games by 35 or more points.

Key players to know for CBC are Amir Ellis and Jeremiyah Love. Love, a senior running back, keyed a second half come back for CBC in the team’s semifinal game win over Liberty North. For long time Mizzou football fans a familiar face will be seen on the CBC sideline. That’s due to Justin Gage being a wide receivers coach for the Cadets. Gage is a former Mizzou great and was recently named to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

For the first time in Broncos football program history the team practiced on Thanksgiving Day. Soon the Broncos will know if they bring home the school’s first football state championship. Kickoff for the Class 6 title game is set for 4 p.m. at Faurot Field on the campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri.