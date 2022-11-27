November 26, 2022

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

The time has come for two recent Super Bowl Champions to take the field in Kansas City and provide football fans an entertaining matchup on a holiday weekend. The two teams however are headed in opposite directions and the final score may indicate by how much.

The Kansas City Chiefs, winners of Super Bowl 54, are set to host the Los Angeles Rams the defending Super Bowl Champions which was expected to be a big week 12 AFC vs NFC game. The Chiefs return home to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium with an 8-2 record and riding a four game winning streak. The Rams come to KC with a 3-7 mark and having lost four straight games. The Chiefs are perfect so far against the NFC West Division this season with wins over Arizona and San Francisco while the Rams have lost to both teams in the last month.

One thing both teams do have in common heading into this game is injury concerns. If being in last place in the NFC West after 10 weeks of the season isn’t bad enough the Rams are now limping their way into KC to play the first place Chiefs. Super Bowl winning quarterback Matthew Stafford has been in concussion protocol twice in the past three weeks. If Stafford can’t go this week the Rams may be looking to use a third string QB as their starter. If Stafford is a go he will be missing his favorite target in WR Cooper Kupp who is out due to a high ankle sprain. The AFC West leading Chiefs have injury woes of their own. Super Bowl winning Quarterback Patrick Mahomes may be without WR JuJu Smith-Schuster for a second straight week due to a concussion. Secondary and special teamer Chris Lammons also remains in concussion protocol with hopes to return this week. The Chiefs may have won last week but both Cornerback Juan Thornhill and Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered injuries preventing them from finishing the game.

While this week’s game may not turn out to be the high scoring and entertaining one fans were expecting they can definitely expect to see highlights from the last meeting between these two teams. Chiefs fans may recall a certain road game scheduled to be played in Mexico but then moved to Los Angeles the week of the game. The Chiefs and Rams slugged it out putting 105 combined points on the scoreboard in what turned out to be a 54-51 loss for the Chiefs.

The Rams home field known as So-Fi Stadium is also home to the LA Chargers who the Chiefs just beat on that field last week. The Chiefs came away with a 30-27 win over their division rival showing no ill effects from playing without the missing starters on offense. The Rams depth is being challenged on a weekly basis and the next man up theory isn’t working well for them. The Chiefs have shown to be the better team in LA and will show this week to be the better team in Kansas City scoring an easy win at home. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.