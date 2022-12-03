December 3, 2022

The Summit Christian Academy Eagles varsity boys’ soccer team finished their postseason run with a second place finish at the state championship game on Saturday, November 19 after winning the Class 1 state quarterfinals against New Covenant Academy 3-1. The team lost by one goal to St. Francis Borgia in the Class 1 championship. The goal was scored at the 77:50 minute mark into the left lower corner by St. Francis Borgia’s Adam Rickman.

“What a season,” shared Varsity Soccer Coach Brad Creason. “I knew we had a chance to do something special this season but we had to buy into our team motto of “we over me.” As the season progressed, we truly started playing for the team over the individual while doing our best to continually honor God with our actions on the field. After ten previous trips to the district championship game in the last fifteen years, we finally won a district championship for the first time in program history. After reaching that goal, we went to the state final four and left everything on the field while taking second place at state. I’m so proud of these players and the season they had this year.”