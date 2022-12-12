Phillip Brooks from Lee’s Summit West and Felix Anudike-Uzomah from Lee’s Summit

December 10, 2022

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

The Big 12 Conference crowned a new champion in football on Saturday Dec. 3 and it was the Kansas State Wildcats who claimed the honor in an exciting 31 to 28 overtime win over TCU. The Wildcats came into the game as the underdog to the undefeated Horned Frogs but the Wildcats overcame the challenge to earn the right to raise the championship trophy after the game.

During the ensuing celebration at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas National Television showed the Wildcats players and coaching staff celebrating with family and friends. Thanks to a Lee’s Summit connection the Wildcats not only won the game but a pair of players were able to put a spotlight on their hometown back in Missouri.

Junior Defensive End Felix Anudike-Uzomah, a former Lee’s Summit Tiger, and senior Wide Receiver Phillip Brooks, a former LS West Titan both played an integral role in the Wildcats success this season. Both players were given All-Conference honors from the Big 12 leading up to the week of the title game. Anudike-Uzomah was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Defensive Lineman of the Year and First Team All Big 12. In addition to that Felix finds himself on the Bronko Nagurski Award watch list. The award is awarded annually to the top defensive player in all of college football. Felix who checks in at 6’4” and 256 pounds is now 21 years old.

Brooks is also experiencing similar success as Felix. Brooks was a pre-season All Big 12 and finished up as second team All Big 12 as a kick returner. Brooks can be seen on the field often serving as a wide receiver, a kick or punt returner for the now Big 12 Champions. Brooks already has completed the requirements for a finance degree at K-State and is now working towards his MBA.

Up next for the talented duo from Lee’s Summit is the Sugar Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31. The Wildcats play highly ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in the game with kick off set for 11 a.m.