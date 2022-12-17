December 17, 2022

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

Lee’s Summit Tigers Head Football Coach Eric Thomas was awarded the Paul Martel Outstanding Service Award bestowed to him by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.

Thomas has been a member of the association for over 20 years. The award was handed out during the recent MFCA annual convention held at Margaritaville at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Martel Service award is given in recognition of selfless service to the Missouri Football Coaches Association.

Lee’s Summit North girls basketball team held their home opener on Monday, Dec., 12 when the Broncos played host to their rival Lee’s Summit Tigers. The game went back and forth between the two rivals as the Tigers led 22-18 at the half. The Broncos prevailed 40-39. As of press time Broncos are 3-3 and the Tigers are 4-2. Both teams hit the road for weekend games. Another note about the LSN girls basketball team finds senior Emani Bennett named to the All-Tournament Team at the DeSoto Hardwood Classic held over the Dec. 8-10 weekend.

Wrestling took a chunk of the local sports spotlight Dec. 9-10. Lee’s Summit North played host to a 16 team invitational. The Lee’s Summit West Titans wrestlers went to Truman High School and left as the Coffman Invite Champions.

Holiday basketball tournaments are underway around the area. The St. Michael Guardians played in the first annual Butler Tournament. First round play saw the Guardians defeat Lebanon 57-48 on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Guardians will play two more games in the tourney before it ends on Friday, Dec. 16.