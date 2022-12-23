December 24, 2022

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune.08@gmail.com

It’s almost Christmas and it’s almost time once again for Kansas City Chiefs fans to see their favorite team in person. Thanks to a quirk in the 2022 NFL schedule the Chiefs are like a distant relative only showing up around the holidays. The last time the Chiefs were at home they beat the LA Rams 26-10 over Thanksgiving weekend. After three long weeks on the road the Chiefs will now play their lone home game this month on Christmas Eve.

Chiefs fans will see Seattle as the former AFC West rival comes to town looking to stay in the NFC playoff picture. The Seahawks visit with a record of 7-7 and in second place in the competitive NFC West division. Fans used to see Seattle a lot as the Seahawks were a member of the AFC West from the team’s inception in 1977 through 2001. The two teams haven’t seen much of each other in the decade Coach Andy Reid has been in KC. The last time the two teams played it was in prime time during the 2018 season and ended in a Seahawks victory. Last meeting here in KC went the Chiefs way as RB Jamaal Charles was the star in a 24-20 win back all the way back in 2014.

Both teams will take the field being led by Super Bowl winning coaches. The Seahawks are coached by Pete Carroll who led Seattle to a Super Bowl win in 2014. This season the team’s first without long time franchise QB Russell Wilson has been an up and down one. QB Geno Smith started the season with a hot hand but now the team is at .500 and dealing with a number of injuries. One such injury will mean a former K-State Wildcat will not be seen playing this week. WR Tyler Lockett is out due to a hand injury. Another local product may see action, that is former Lee’s Summit High and Mizzou QB Drew Lock. Lock is active and listed as the backup QB to Geno Smith.

Not all of the Chiefs may be seen in this week’s non-conference clash. At Wednesday’s practice the Chiefs were missing three starters of their defensive line due to illness. Good injury news came from the WR group where Kadarious Toney is getting further removed from his hamstring issues.

The Chiefs came home with their seventh consecutive AFC West Division title in hand and tied for the best mark in the AFC at 11-3. Thanks to a healthier roster and more on the line the Chiefs will make sure the team’s fans see one more home win before Christmas day. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.