January 7, 2023

Submitted by Tim Smith

Erica D. Miller recently filed to run for the Lee’s Summit Board of Education.

A native of St. Louis, MO, Miller was raised in Shawnee, KS. Miller attended Kansas State University and earned a bachelor of science in family studies and human services. Miller earned a master’s in family therapy from Friends University.

“I chose to run for Lee’s Summit Board of Education because it’s imperative that our district prioritize the mental health of our kids. The pandemic caused our children to miss out on significant in-classroom instruction and many have yet to catch up.”

“The social implications of the past two years on our littlest learners are still unknown. I’d like to take a more hands-on approach to work with families to address the underlying causes of academic and behavioral struggles and provide additional resources to help all our kids succeed.”

Miller is a licensed family therapist and holds certifications in play therapy and corporate mediation. Miller is a talent development specialist for Government Employees Health Association (GEHA) and clinical care manager at CommCare, where she responds to calls from the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, local mental health clinics, and substance abuse centers.

“My work allows me to connect with families in crisis, whether it’s teenagers struggling with suicidal ideations or have attempted suicide or adults trying their best not to relapse. Sometimes we like to think because we live in the suburbs these issues aren’t affecting our neighbors but that’s willful ignorance.”

“Many of the kids in our district are enduring unimaginable pain each day. As a district, we must do better at identifying where the needs are and providing appropriate services. Our community is either going to sink or swim together.”

Miller is an active volunteer with a number of community organizations like Coldwater Lee’s Summit, Harvesters, Habitat for Humanity, Girl Scouts, Giving Hope & Help, and Bridge Home for Children. Miller serves on the board of Hope Haven, a domestic violence shelter serving Jackson and Cass counties. She is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Incorporated and the Wellness Consortium.

Miller has lived in Lee’s Summit for over ten years and is the mother of three children that attend Lee’s Summit School District.