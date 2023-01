June 18, 1936 ~ January 7, 2023

Flora Alice Venus passed away January 7, 2023 at the Baptist Homes of Independence Nursing Home.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery, Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Officiating: Pastor Gary Snowden, First Baptist Church of Lee’s Summit Missouri

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063.