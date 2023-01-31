October 10, 1929 ~ January 22, 2023

Logan “Junior” Clark, Jr., left us to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Born to Logan and Ova Clark in Elk Creek Township north of Hartville, Missouri, October 10, 1929, he led a full life with the family he loved dearly. Logan accepted Jesus as his Savior on March 21, 2020.

Logan graduated from Hartville High School in 1947 and after graduation, he went into the Army. After completing his service, Logan came to Kansas City, Missouri, where he started a 43 year career at Ford Motor Company. During that time, he was a member of the United Auto Workers, and he proudly said he was the only Republican member of his local. In April 1984, President Ronald Reagan visited the Ford Claycomo plant, and Logan had the opportunity to have lunch with the President. During the meeting, the President signed Logan’s union card. The visit was covered in US News & World Report.

In 1956, Logan met the woman he would marry, Martha Ellen Warren. He took her on a first date for a movie and a hamburger. Throughout their 62 years together, he cooked countless burgers and steaks for the family. The family grew when their son Michael was born and then again when their daughter Rhonda arrived to complete the family.

During retirement, Logan enjoyed time with his beloved Martha and Rhonda. Logan traveled to Hawaii visiting Maui and the Big Island. NASCAR fans, Junior and Martha attended the Daytona 500.

Closer to home, Junior had many successful bird hunts with his hunting companions and bird dogs. The fried quail dinners following those hunts were enjoyable. The couple also enjoyed many Pro Bull Riding championships.

Logan was an expert in auto mechanics and home maintenance. His lawn was immaculate as were the garage and any vehicle he owned. He saved the family untold amounts of money in car repairs he performed and would not accept payment for doing the repairs. He also enjoyed regular visits to the Lee’s Summit Auto Auction.

The family is grateful for the caring staff with Crossroads Hospice. Logan appreciated especially the care Maria Mejia provided.

Logan is survived by his daughter, Rhonda; sisters Margie Kilfoy and Peggy Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Logan and Ova Clark; his wife, Martha; son Michael; son-in-law David Kobel; his sisters Violet Jones and Hazel King; and his brother Billy Clark. Logan was a loving, caring, and kind husband, father, brother, uncle, neighbor and friend. He was loved and respected by everyone who knew him and will be greatly missed.

Logan’s memorial service will occur Friday, Feb. 3 at 10:30 am at Summit Woods Baptist Church, 2501 SE Shenandoah Dr., Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Pastor-Teacher Bret Capranica, will preside at the service and graveside prayers will follow at Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens, 25203 E. US Highway 50, Lee’s Summit. Family and friends are invited to gather for a luncheon at the church following the graveside service. The church is live-streaming the service at swbcls.org/sermon-livestream

The Clark family recommends memorials be directed to the church in Logan’s memory.