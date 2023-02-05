February 4, 2023

Kristine Smith, seventh grade science teacher at Summit Lakes Middle School in Lee’s Summit, was awarded a $500 grant from Daughters of the American Revolution. The Helen Pouch Memorial Fund Classroom Grant is awarded to two K-12 teachers from each state.

“My goal is to incorporate novels to enrich our middle school science learning. Using novels to teach space science, we tie literacy and history into our curriculum. We want to show how real people used their passions to improve our world through STEM.” Kristine shared the goal is to encourage the love and value of reading, all while learning history and space science.

Smith purchased a set of the book “October Sky” by Homer Hickam. “October Sky” tells the story of four boys in a poverty-stricken corner of Appalachia who are determined to build their own rocket, and help get America back in the “space race.”

Community Classroom Chair, Julie Thomas, shared “Prairie Chapter was thrilled to sponsor Ms. Smith for this grant.” The Helen Pouch Memorial Fund Classroom Grant awards $25,000 to teachers across the country each year, directly benefiting students in the classroom. Education is one of the directives of Daughters of the American Revolution, the others being patriotism and historical preservation.