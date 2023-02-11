February 11, 2023

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

Back on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 a new NFL season began for the Kansas City Chiefs in sunny Arizona as the Chiefs visited the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs came away with an impressive 44-21 win that afternoon to open up at 1-0. Players commented before and after that game how much they wanted to come back to the very same venue on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 for Super Bowl 57.

Chiefs players and coaches reached their season long goal as they look towards kick off of this big game against the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. The last time the Chiefs took the field they wanted to wash the bad taste left by losing an AFC title game to Cincinnati. This time the Chiefs take the field in a Super Bowl where they want to remove their last memory playing on this big stage which resulted in a Super Bowl 55 loss to Tampa Bay.

Plenty of storylines to follow leading up to this game as media members have used the term the “Reid Bowl.” Many fans have been using the term “Kelce Bowl.” The first term is a result of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid serving in the same capacity in Philadelphia before moving on to Kansas City. Football fans everywhere are loving the fact Eagles All-pro Center Jason Kelce and his younger brother Chiefs All-Pro Tight End Travis Kelce will be on opposite sides for this game.

The similarities between the two teams don’t end there thanks to both teams entering at 16-3. Both teams were the top seeds in the AFC and NFL playoffs and each team saw six players named to the Pro Bowl. The Chiefs and Eagles were able to successfully navigate through a difficult schedule to win their division and enter Super Bowl 57 scoring the same number of points.

Ticket prices and interest in every Super Bowl is high but the excitement level is a little higher this time with the two top teams in the NFL making the big game. The Chiefs beat the Jaguars 27-20, then the Bengals 23-20 in the AFC playoff so one can expect the Chiefs/Eagles game to be an entertaining one that will end as a one score game.

The Chiefs have been on this world wide stage before, the Eagles have not. The Chiefs brought back the Lamar Hunt Trophy to Kansas City on January 29. Super Bowl Sunday will see the Chiefs return the Lombardi Trophy to Kansas City. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.