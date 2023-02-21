March 31, 1975 – February 16, 2023

Rachel Rene Keltner Stone

Born March 31, 1975 in Kansas City, MO. She rolled over, with her big eyes wide open, looking all around the room.

Rachel was a blessing to all that know her.

Rachel loved God, her family and all her dogs but we sometimes didn’t know in which order.

Rachel loved planning events. She included family, friends and neighbors. We can see her sitting outside and all her neighbors would end up at Scott and Rachel’s driveway.

Rachel was the adventurous one. Planning vacations for the family. She loved the beach, 4 wheeling and taking the dogs for a walk/jog. She was always thinking about what they were doing next and Scott was wandering too!

She was tenacious when it came to getting answers to medical problems or any problem.

She enjoyed teaching because she felt she could guide teens into making good life choices.

Rachel loved her husband Scott, her daughter Brooke, and son Brayden. And of course, her dad and mom Gary and Judy Keltner, brother Jeramy LaFollette, father and mother-in Law Howard and Vickie Stone, brother-in-law Matt Stone as well as all her many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Rachel passed on February 16, 2023 and is praising God in Heaven!

Meet me at His throne.

Visitation

Thursday, February 23, 2023 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Lee’s Summit Community Church. 1440 SW Jefferson St., Lee’s Summit, MO 64081

Services

Thursday, February 23, 2023 1:00 p.m. at Lee’s Summit Community Church, 1440 SW Jefferson St., Lee’s Summit, MO 64081. Burial to follow at Lee’s Summit Cemetery.

Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3RD ST, Lee’s Summit, MO