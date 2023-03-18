March 18, 2023

I am both honored and excited to be a candidate for the City of Raytown Board of Aldermen, Ward 2. I look forward to representing not just the ward I live in, but the entire city as well.

This means that I will be even more involved with the community, be in active attendance to board meetings, and educate myself on issues to make educated decisions. I will run a positive campaign in which integrity and care will be placed on behalf of Raytown’s citizens.

I am a 50-year-old father of 5 grown children, all living in Raytown, am the adopted grandfather of 13 grandkids, and I have been happily married for 24 years. I love this city, and plan on this being our forever home.

I will take your concerns seriously, and you can count on me to listen to and treat you with respect during our interactions. I believe we all have the goal of building an even better Raytown, one that is successful and exudes an element of pride to be a resident of.

As you probably know, it takes more than one person on a board for change to happen. It takes concerned voters and a representative that cares about its citizens. It takes a candidate who can champion ideas, fight for what is right, and one who plays well with others. I am that candidate.

I have been a successful business owner and entrepreneur for most of my adult life. I hold a Bachelor’s degree in Business & Applied Management with an emphasis in entrepreneurial studies, and hold a lifetime membership with the Alpha Chi Honor Society. I am also a pastor in Raytown as well as a Realtor.

I have served on several boards including the Salvation Army Advisory Board. I am currently the president of the Wildwood Lakes Homeowners Association, an active member in the Raytown Chamber of Commerce, Women’s Council of Realtors, National and Missouri Association of Realtors. I am also currently actively involved with Caring for Kids KC to support Raytown’s Schools so I can give back to my community and its students.

There is much to do for this amazing city, and I plan on a focused run that concentrates on community, safety, small business, opportunity, and positive change. I am a completely transparent candidate that will take the needed time and care that Raytown deserves.

I look forward to meeting you, working with you, and welcome discussion to better understand your concerns. Please feel free to reach out any time. We live in a great city! Let’s work together to make it an even better place to live, work and play!

Sincerely,

Jason Sneddon

816-642-5319

Sneddon_jason@yahoo.com