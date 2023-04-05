April 1, 2023

By Fred Liggett

“A second home” is how former Lee’s Summit West basketball standout Christian Bishop describes the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Bishop, a 6’7″ senior, now plays for the Texas Longhorns a member of the Big 12 Conference which means Bishop was here in KC playing in the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament held March 8-11. Just two weeks later Bishop and the Longhorns were back playing at the T-Mobile Center thanks to the NCAA Men’s Tournament.

The Longhorns, under interim head coach Rodney Terry, advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the tournament and that meant another trip to Kansas City for the team. Bishop commented on his return home and possibly seeing friends while in town, “kind of focused on the games.” Bishop adds “blessed, can’t write a better script.” The 23 year old Lee’s Summit native has been telling teammates all the good things about KC. Bishop gave examples such as “Union Station and BBQ places.”

Now that he can look back on his Big 12 play, Bishop says “The Big 12 is a crazy conference.” On the NCAA Tourney Bishop states “Everyone can compete at this stage, makes you look who is standing in your way.” Bishop admits lately it’s “been a little stressful, any game can be my last game.”

Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry has high praise for his “super senior” getting to play in his hometown “CB, he’s a guy day in and day out can bring some physicality, been a team guy, all about winning.” Terry concludes “a lot of people rooting for him here.” The Christian Bishop fan base liked the first game of the weekend as it found Texas taking on Xavier for the right to play in the Elite 8. Bishop scored two quick points to give Texas a 10-5 lead, as he did so CBS announcer Bill Raftery said “a great cutter.” Later when Bishop slammed home two more points giving Texas a 30-18 lead Raftery stated “crown this Bishop.” Bishop would finish with 18 points in a Texas 83-71 victory.

With so much success at this “second home,” Bishop never fails to think about his original home back at the LS West Fieldhouse. Bishop says, “It’s a blessing playing in front of family and friends, all you can ask for.” Bishop admits to “text them all the time” when referring to LS West head coach Michael Schieber and assistant Roby Anderson. Bishop ends by admitting “not too many people from Lee’s Summit play in NCAA games.”

For Bishop and the Longhorns there was one more game to play at the T-Mobile Center, an Elite 8 game on March 26th against Miami. Bishop started for Texas and the Longhorns led most of the way before falling to Miami 88-81 just one game short of a Final Four trip. Bishop’s college career ends at his second home while playing in front of many fans who watched him play at his first home in Lee’s Summit.