April 8, 2023

Raytown, MO – On Saturday, April 8th, at 4:34 PM Raytown Police responded to the area of 87th Street and James A Reed for a report of someone shot.

Officers arrived locating one adult female with apparent gun shot wounds who was transported to a local area hospital. One adult female with minor injures and refused transportation. No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Report Number: 23-0868

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)