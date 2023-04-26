Photo by Kim Fritchie Vaughn Baker, Class of 1985; Alicia Sage French, Class of 1993; Russell Weaver, Class of 1970; Dalton Vann, Class of 1984; and Anthony Knopps, Class of 1982

April 22, 2023

Over 100 people were on hand Saturday, Apr. 8 to induct five distinguished alumni into the Lee’s Summit High School Hall of Fame.

Dinner was served in the newly remodeled cafeteria and the ceremony, hosted by Dr. Darryl Nelson and Dr. John Faulkenberry, was held in the James Brockman Lecture Hall.

The 2022-2023 honorees are: Vaughn Baker – 1985, Alicia Sage French – 1993, Anthony Knopps – 1982, Dalton Vann – 1984, and Russell Weaver – 1970.

These graduates were honored for their significant civic contributions, their leadership and consistent modeling of integrity for young people, and their noteworthy professional success. These individuals bring great pride to LSHS, and they are eligible for induction ten years post-graduation. Plaques featuring the honorees are on display at LSHS.

To nominate a LSHS graduate for the Hall of Fame go here.