May 31, 1937 ~ April 29, 2023

Reta F. Cates went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 29, 2023. She was born May 31, 1937, the daughter of John R. and Elma F. Hatfield of Greenwood, Missouri. She grew up in Greenwood and later attended Lee’s Summit High School. During her school years Reta was a star basketball player.

Reta was united in marriage to Walter on March 26, 1966. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with their church family and on March 26, 2023, celebrated their 57th anniversary.

Reta earned her degree in computer science and worked for GSA as a computer specialist, but her favorite job was working for Bell Telephone as a switchboard operator in her early career. She and husband Walter took early retirement and spent 10 years traveling the country in their RV, visiting all 48 Continental States and 5 Provinces of Canada. She was very active in Deerbrook Covenant Church in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, for many years heading the food service ministry. She and Walter were also very active with their church small group, often hosting the group in their home.

Reta’s hobbies included cooking, traveling, reading, sewing and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Reta was preceded in death by her parents, John R. and Elma F. Hatfield of Greenwood, Missouri; her son John A. Nicola of Alton, Illinois, and her sister Sue Swinehart of Independence, Missouri. She is survived by her husband, Walter A. Cates and son James Clark (Marcie), both of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; brother Robert Hatfield of Lee’s Summit; granddaughter Jennifer Clark of Denver, Colorado; grandson Benjamin Clark of Harrisonville, Missouri; great granddaughter Kaylee Clark of Kansas City, Missouri and great-granddaughter Isabell Clark of Harrisonville, Missouri; grandson Christopher Nicola (Kitty) of Granite City, Illinois and great-granddaughters Melody Nicola & Lyric Nicola and great-grandson Cadence Nicola, all of Granite City, Illinois; nephews Mike Hatfield (Susan) of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; Mark Hatfield (Kelly) and Darren Hatfield (Cathy), both of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

A public memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 31st, 2023, at Deerbrook Covenant Church in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Association of Cancer Rese arch.

