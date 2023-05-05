April 29, 2023

Enjoy a day of fun for the entire family when the resident flock of sheep at the Missouri Town Living History Museum receive their spring haircuts at the annual Sheep Shearing day on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Visitors will help spinners and crafters as they demonstrate wool production from the sheep to a shawl. Pick up a recipe or two from the living history interpreters preparing the byproducts they get from sheep, and even lend a hand as the farmers maintain the pasture. Fiber artists from the Osage Spinners and Weavers Guild will also be on site demonstrating traditional wool production techniques. Cold beverages and old-fashioned candy will be available for purchase.

Missouri Town Living History Museum is located at 8010 East Park Road in Lee’s Summit. Admission is adults – $8, children (5-13) – $4 seniors (62 and older) – $4, children 4 and under – free.

For additional information, call (816) 524-8770 or visit MakeYourDayHere.com.

Missouri Town Living History Museum is owned and operated by Jackson County Parks + Rec, with over 25 authentically furnished structures dating from 1820 to 1860 on 30 picturesque acres. Professional interpreters, dressed in period attire, bring history to life for all who visit. www.MakeYourDayHere.com/MissouriTown.