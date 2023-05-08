January 31, 1941 ~ May 6, 2023

M. Faye Hawkins 82, of Odessa, Missouri, formerly of Wellington and Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at The Parkway Senior Living in Blue Springs, MO, surrounded by her family.

Service will be Saturday, May 13, 2023. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Odessa Church of Christ, 210 N. 4th St., Odessa, MO, 64076. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Wellington City Cemetery, Wellington, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the Odessa Church of Christ. Memories of Faye and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.

Faye was born January 31, 1941, in Atoka, Oklahoma to Gardner Jacob and Eva Nancy (Ownsbey) Sumter. She married Jay L. Hawkins, the love of her life, on April 10th, 1959 in Independence, MO. He preceded her in death on August 19, 2007.

Faye and Jay owned and operated Jay’s Concrete and Excavation in Wellington, MO for many years and enjoyed travelling together with friends and family around the United States and abroad. She was an active member of the Odessa Church of Christ, Wellington-Napoleon Elementary and High School PTA, served at various bible camps, and co-founded Oh We May Nap Camping Club. Faye loved her family and was present, as much as possible, at the events of all her children and grandchildren. She loved God and loved sharing her Faith with others. Faye also enjoyed entertaining guests at home, as well as writing, traveling, camping, sewing, gardening, square dancing, and cooking.

Faye is survived by two children, Robbin Sue Craddock (Rob) of Lee’s Summit, MO and Jason Clay Hawkins (Angie) of Odessa, MO; one son-in-law, Roy Gibson of Wellington, MO; eight grandchildren, Cody Gibson (Heather), Danica Gibson (Brian Arango), Jessica Alverson (Boston), Chase Craddock (Bree), Cole Craddock, Mason Hawkins (MacKenzie McMahon), Laura Hawkins, and Eva Hawkins; six great grandchildren, Tatum, Everett, Payton, Quinn, Cayl, and Mila; and many relatives and friends.



In addition to her parents and husband, Faye was preceded in death by two daughters, Audrey Gail Gibson and Julia Gay Hawkins (passed in infancy), and a great-granddaughter, Raelee Craddock.