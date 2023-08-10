August 5, 2023

Between getting the kids out-the-door, lunches packed, workouts snuck in early in the morning, and getting to work on time there are many reasons why you may choose to skip breakfast. However, it’s important to prioritize your health and well-being by consuming breakfast daily! Here are dietitians’ top three reasons WHY you should incorporate breakfast into your morning routine and three simple solutions to help you fit it in.

First – Breaking the fast can help support energy levels throughout the day! After fasting overnight our bodies need energy to perform both physically and mentally throughout the day.

Second – Consuming breakfast can help you balance your blood sugar! Whether you are diabetic or simply notice an inability to focus or have a feeling of hitting the wall mid-afternoon, the key to success is balanced blood sugar. Choose nutrient-dense items for breakfast that are filled with protein and fiber to help keep you full longer and prevent rapid spikes and subsequent declines in blood sugar. This will lead to more stable energy and fewer cravings.

Third – Breakfast is a great way to fit in essential nutrients such as iron, calcium, folate, protein and fiber that can be found in common breakfast foods.

Now that you know WHY you should incorporate breakfast into your daily routine, let’s focus on HOW to build a better breakfast habit!

This first solution couldn’t be simpler: Swap your traditional breakfast cereal for Catalina Crunch and serve with Ripple Plant-Based Milk. Ready in seconds, this combination packs in protein and fiber along with valuable vitamins and minerals. Catalina Crunch cereal has 0 grams of sugar, 11 grams of protein and 9 grams of fiber, making it a better choice for stabilizing blood sugars. Using protein from yellow peas, Ripple Foods creates creamy and protein-filled products like Plant-Based Milk that is gluten-free, 100% vegan and is made without nuts, lactose and soy. Ripple has products the whole family can use including Ripple Kids Unsweetened Original, featuring 8 grams of plant-based protein, 50 mg of DHA omega-3s and choline, while having zero added sugars.

Maybe you’re low on time in the morning but you have time to prep ahead – add Tropical Overnight Oats to your meal prep routine. Packed with fiber from oats and chia seeds, protein from Ripple plant-based milk and vital vitamins and minerals from mango and bananas, this recipe builds the perfect balanced breakfast! You can find this recipe on Hy-Vee.com.

If you have time to make coffee in the morning you have time to throw it into this Coconut Coffee Smoothie, combining your morning caffeine boost with quality plant-based protein. If you prefer something a little less sweet, swap Ripple Original for Ripple Unsweetened Original, or to give it an extra boost to counteract the strong flavor of cold brew, add an extra date.

Coconut Coffee Smoothie

Serves 1

All You Need:

½ cup Ripple Original plant-based milk

½ cup cold brew

½ large frozen banana

2 dates, pitted

1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ cup large flake coconut

1 tsp vanilla extract

Optional toppings: large flaked coconut, sliced fresh banana, hemp seeds, fresh berries

All you do:

To a high-speed blender add all ingredients. Process until smooth. Taste and adjust flavors as needed. Pour into glass and top with desired toppings.

Recipe adapted from: https://www.ripplefoods.com/blog/recipes/milk-recipes/coconut-coffee-smoothie/. Hy-Vee dietitians are here to help you build better breakfast habits! Reach out to your local Hy-Vee dietitian today to learn more about our Healthy Habits menu plan program – perfect for packing nutrition into your busy lifestyle. The information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.