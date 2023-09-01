By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

Blue Springs at LS West (Friday Night Lights Tour stop)

The Titans return to the field this week for their home opener and it comes against a familiar opponent in the Blue Springs Wildcats. The Titans are feeling good about themselves after opening up the season with an impressive overtime victory at Liberty. The Titans and Wildcats will play a close game but in the end it’s the Titans who will feel good again thanks to a victory in front of their fans.

LS North at Park Hill South (Pat’s Pick)

Lee’s Summit North looks to follow up an impressive season-opening victory over Liberty North this week against Park Hill South, who many consider to be a state title contender. Park Hill South knocked off Columbia Rock Bridge last week in a defensive battle 13-10. They will need more of that to knock off Lee’s Summit North, but led by newly-committed-to-Mizzou Defensive End Williams Nwaneri, the Broncos should have the better defensive unit and win this one, keeping an undefeated state title run in play.

Lee Summit at Staley

For the next two weeks the Staley Falcons will play host to Lee’s Summit teams. First up is the Tigers who put 30 on the board to win last week. The Falcons gave up 30 points in a loss last week. The young Tigers proved they could put points up on the scoreboard last week at home but this week will come up short on the road.

Lutheran-St. Charles at Summit Christian (Game at Lee’s Summit HS)

Know very little about this Lutheran team from St. Peter’s Mo. who are the Cougars. The team and its name will become more familiar thanks to this trip to KC to play the Eagles. The Eagles played a home game last week at Harrisonville, this week they host a game at nearby Lee’s Summit HS. Expect a close one here as both teams learn more about each other, in the end the Eagles fall to the Cougars on this Friday night.

St. Michael’s at St. Pius X

Both teams enter with 1-0 records and the wish to claim the Crystal Cup for the next year. The Guardians went all the way south to Harrisonville last week and beat nearby rival Summit Christian by putting 45 points on the board. St. Pius traveled down to Pembroke Hill and put 54 on the board. Expect this one to be a fun one to watch but in the end it’s the host Warriors walking off the field with a win.

North Kansas City at Raytown South

The Cardinals started year #2 under Coach William Harris with a road win last week at Truman. This week the Cardinals have their home opener but the night will not be as much fun as the visiting Hornets from NKC take this one.

Park Hill at Ray-Pec

The host Panthers were shutout last week at Rockhurst but have too much firepower to have that happen again. Panthers boast one of the top offensive talents in the state thanks to Jaden Reddell a 6’4″ 233 tight end. Coming home will help the Panthers but not enough to overcome the Trojans as they fall in their home opener.

Rockhurst at Blue Springs South

Rockhurst impressively opened their season with a 31-0 home win over Ray-Pec. This week the challenge is a road trip to Blue Springs South where Rockhurst Head Coach Kelly Donahue has been many times before. Will be a much closer game than a week ago but the same result for Rockhurst, a victory and move to 2-0.

Raytown at Excelsior Springs (Game on Thur. 8/31)

Raytown didn’t score a point in their season opening loss to Smithville last week. Expect that to change in the first quarter of this one as Raytown scores early and just enough in the end to claim win #1 on the 2023 season.

This High School Football Forecast is sponsored by the Exit Room Located at 304 SW Market Street in Downtown Lee’s Summit