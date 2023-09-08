By Fred Liggett

Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit (Friday Night Lights Tour stop)

The Tigers return home after a frustrating eight point loss at Staley last week. The Tigers, now 1-1, host Senior Night activities before kickoff against nearby Blue Springs. The Wildcats are also 1-1 with a frustrating loss at LS West last week. On this night it’s the Tigers who will be having fun thanks to a victory in front of their fans.

LS North at Staley

The Lee’s Summit North Broncos have impressively began their 2023 season with a pair of victories. Now comes a road trip up to Staley to meet the Falcons. The Falcons won last week with a fine defensive effort against Lee’s Summit. This week that defense will not be good enough to slow down the top Ranked Broncos who secure win number three.

Park Hill South at LS West (Pat’s Pick)

Lee’s Summit West comes off of a good win against Blue Springs looking like they’re going to be contenders this year. Park Hill South took a tough loss last week against title-contending Lee’s Summit North. I think West enters that discussion this week with another win to get them to 3-0, against a Park Hill South team that may be better than their record but having faced a high-end schedule.

Summit Christian at Hogan Prep (Game played at Center HS-Sat. 1pm)

After back to back Friday Night Lights the Eagles will wait till Saturday to hit the road and play game number of the season. The Rams of Bishop Hogan enter at 1-1 with their lone loss only by a two point margin. The Eagles are looking for win number one under head coach Justin Giger and may have to continue that search for another week. Eagles drop a close decision here to the Rams.

Lexington at St. Michael’s (played at LS North)

After starting their season by traveling south, then last week St. Michael’s traveled north for a road game. This week it’s stay close by and play at LS North. The Guardians enter this contest at 1-1 and averaging 33 points a contest. With QB Cam Zaun calling the shots expect the Guardians to be just a little bit better on this day.

Blue Springs South at Park Hill

Both teams enter the game with 0-2 records something these two programs don’t know much about. One team will right their ship on this night and it’s the hosts Trojan who will do it in a close home win over the Jaguars.

Grandview at Raytown South

The Grandview Bulldogs are just 1-1 on the year but have started this season impressing a number of fans including their opposition. The host Cardinals meanwhile own a 2-0 mark and look forward to enjoying another home victory. The Cardinals will have to enjoy that home cooking on another night as the Bulldogs leave town with a road win on this night.

Ray-Pec at Liberty

This one will be worth the price of admission as the Panthers make the trip up north to play the 0-2 Blue Jays. After losing to LS West and then their rival Liberty North last week the Blue Jays will not be in a very good mood. That will show up in a Blue Jays home win under the bright lights.

St. Joe Central at Raytown

It’s the Indians and the Blue Jays getting together for this one. The Indians are undefeated at 2-0 this season. The host Blue Jays are not undefeated coming in with a 1-1 mark. The Blue Jays will return to the victory column with a win here over the Indians.

