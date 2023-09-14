By Fred Liggett

Lee’s Summit at LS North (Friday Night Lights Tour stop)

After two weeks of traveling up north for games the Broncos, who remain undefeated at 3-0, return home to host rival Lee Summit. The Tigers have looked good in the early part of the season as they impressively dispatched Blue Springs last week by a 29-7 count. The Broncos beat Staley by a TD, the Tigers lost to Staley by a single TD. Don’t be surprised if the Tigers keep this one close but in the end it’s the host Broncos who score a home field win over a rival.

Staley at LS West (Pat’s Pick)

The Lee’s Summit West Titans are looking to remain undefeated against a 1-2 Staley team that is probably better than that record. Staley lost a nail-biter to fellow unbeaten Lee’s Summit North last week. For West, I expect a very similar close hard-fought win over Staley, keeping their undefeated state title hopes alive.

Summit Christian at Lafayette County

Fresh off their first win on the season the Eagles now venture down I-70 to visit Lafayette County. The Eagles are now 1-2 and playing better every week. The Huskers are a state-ranked team for a reason and stand at 3-0. Not a fun visit for the Eagles who return home at 1-3.

Pembroke Hill at St. Michaels (Game on Thur. 9/14 at LS West)

The 2-1 Guardians won their home opener last week and now get set to host the 0-3 Raiders. Only blemish on the record for SMA is a road loss vs St. Pius X and that’s going to happen to a lot of teams this season. Expect the Guardians offense to enjoy putting up points in this one in front of a home crowd. SMA wins again, this time on a Thursday night.

Fort Osage at Blue Springs

After losing to Lee’s Summit teams in back to back weeks the Blue Springs Wildcats come home to get well against a Class 5 team. Fort Osage is no regular Class 5 team having posted 42+ points in 2 of their 3 games this season. Look for an upset here as the Indians beat the Wildcats on this night.

Ray-Pec at Blue Springs South

In a game between two teams that are better than there records this one will be fun to watch. The Jaguars return home after a tough two point loss on the road last week. The Jags will fare better on this night in front of their fans as they eke out a home win over the visiting Panthers.

Raytown South at Raytown

Another rivalry game this week that should see a near sellout crowd. The Cardinals are improved this year and come in at 2-1 while the host Blue Jays dropped a tough one up north last week to be 1-2. Expect a dog fight here as the winner gets bragging rights for a whole year. The host Blue Jays will be the ones who experience joy under the bright lights by scoring a close victory.

K-State at Mizzou (Game Kickoff, Sat. at 1pm)

Just like last year an early kickoff time for these two longtime rivals who used to play each other every season in the Big 8 then Big 12 Conferences. K-State enjoyed the first renewal of this rivalry in 2022 scoring a 40-12 win in Manhattan, KS. This was a game that started off close until a weather delay. This season Mizzou is the host and they will keep it close but in the end it’s the Wildcats with a win again.

KC Chiefs at Jacksonville (Celebrity Forecaster, NBC 41’s Aaron Ladd)

I expect the Chiefs to take the loss on banner night personally. Small margins separate winning from losing in the NFL. A few more dropped passes could spell the different between repeating or regressing. KC gets in the win column for the first time this season after a hard fought battle in Jacksonville, 27-23.

