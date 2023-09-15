September 16, 2023

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

The Kansas City Chiefs head to Florida on Sunday in search of their first victory of the 2023 season. This goal was unheard of until the final seconds ticked off the clock on Thursday, Sept. 7 in a 21-20 loss to Detroit. This week the Chiefs play the Jacksonville Jaguars a non-division foe they are very familiar with.

Last season the Chiefs defeated the Jaguars in the regular season and then ended the Jags season in a playoff game also played at Arrowhead Stadium. A Chiefs 27-17 win in November had some avid fans worried about the rematch in January with much more on the line. The Chiefs managed a narrow 27-20 win in the AFC divisional round game. In both games the Jaguars proved capable of pulling of an upset of the favored Chiefs.

The Chiefs, at 0-1, come in to this meeting favored again even though the Jags are enjoying a 1-0 start to the season thanks to a 31-21 win over the Colts in week one. Jags RB Travis Etienne talked this week about the difference it will make having the Chiefs “down here” compared to playing in Kansas City. The Jags offensive weapons are led by QB Trevor Lawrence and first year Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley who had a 101 yard debut last week.

Losing to an NFC team like the Detroit Lions in week one is recoverable with 16 games left to play in the season. A Chiefs loss this week to an AFC team very likely in the playoffs will hurt far worse. Chiefs fans are thankful to see the team return to practice on Wednesday with DE Chris Jones returning from his holdout. At the same practice All Pro TE Travis Kelce was seen running routes on his injured knee.

The injury list for the Chiefs listed Jones due to being on inactive list and both Kelce and L’Jarius Sneed with knee injuries. All three are expected to go at noon on Sunday. Chiefs defense health is in good condition which will help against the Jags offense. Only Mike Danna recorded a sack in week one for the Chiefs who will need better production up front against the Jaguars.

The host Jaguars come into this game hungry and going all out for a different outcome vs the Chiefs than in 2022. The Chiefs are going to play several teams this season that are wanting to get back at them for a recent loss. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 4-0 against the Jags as a starter. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is 6-0 vs the Jags while in KC. Combine this stat with the Chiefs having 10 days to prepare for this game and prepare while disappointed in a week one loss means Chiefs will prevail in a close game in sunny Florida. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.