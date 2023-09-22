By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

LS West at Lee’s Summit (Friday Night Lights Tour stop)

Going from visiting one rival in LS North last week to hosting a rival this week in LS West is the test for the host Tigers. Both the Tigers and Titans have played Blue Springs this year and both teams beat the Wildcats. Tigers enter at 2-2, the Titans undefeated at 4-0. Will be a fun one to watch as it’s the visiting Titans coming away with a close win.

LS North at Blue Valley NW (Pat’s Pick)

Undefeated Lee’s Summit North heads across the state line to take on highly regarded Blue Valley Northwest, who has only one loss to a great Aquinas team. The Missouri side of the metro has been better this year, and the more-tested Lee’s Summit North should overwhelm Northwest with its high-end talent. The Broncos should roll this week.

KIPP Academy at St. Michael’s (Game at LS North)

It’s homecoming for the Guardians who are humming on offense with 35+ points scored in three of their games so far this year. KIPP is a growing school and their athletic programs are too. The more experienced Guardians give their fans a treat with another victory this week.

Harrisonville at Summit Christian

Two 1-3 teams meet here and if you’re in the area may very well get tickets to this fine show. The Wildcats put up 54 points in a win last week and have been playing better each week this season. The host Eagles will use home field advantage to score another win. In the end it’s the Wildcats who leave Lee’s Summit feeling pretty well.

Raytown at Fort Osage

Both teams enter at 1-3 and coming off losses. For the Blue Jays it was falling to rival Ray South and losing bragging rights for the next year. The host Indians fell on the road in Blue Springs but look to get back at it this week. The Indians offensive firepower will prove to be the difference in this one as the Blue Jays come up short.

Raytown South at Ruskin

The Cardinals are feeling good about themselves after scoring a win over rival Raytown last week. The Cards, now 3-1, Go on the road and face the 1-3 Eagles. The Cardinals should continue smiling when this one is done as they score another win on the 2023 season.

Grain Valley at Blue Springs South

The Jaguars have had some tough luck so far this season. Two weeks ago they lost by two, last week was a loss by a single touchdown. The Jags are 0-4 and this home assignment will be a tough one as they host a state ranked 3-1 team from Grain Valley. The Jags will work hard for their first victory but will come up short again.

Blue Springs at Blue Valley

After an impressive showing in an 18 point win last week over Fort Osage the Wildcats are being brave and will travel across state lines for a game this week. The 2-2 Wildcats face a Blue Valley team still trying find an identity after three games. Expect the Wildcats to represent Missouri well here by taking a road victory.

Blue Valley North at Ray-Pec

The Panthers are feeling well after earning a win over Blue Springs South last week. The 2-2 Panthers look to score a win over a Kansas team this week. While BV North is better than there 0-3 record they don’t have enough to take down Ray-Pec on their home field.

This Football Forecast is sponsored by the Exit Room at 304 SW Market St in Downtown Lee’s Summit